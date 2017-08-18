Miley Cyrus Embraces The Woman She Is Today In Epic Retro-Themed Video For ‘Younger Now’; Watch It Here!

Miley Cyrus is throwing it back to the beginning! Her amazing new song Younger Now has everyone falling in love from the second it was released. Watch her embrace the beautiful woman that she is today!

Today, Miley dropped her new video for Younger Now, and everyone’s already obsessed with it.

She is killing it lately, and we love how she is doing things. With its inspiring lyrics and uplifting beat, the new song is exactly what everyone hoped for.

Muley talks about growing up and about how no one stays the same, and she captures the process so beautifully.

At the beginning of the video, she looks peaceful while laying in bed and remembering her past.

As time passes, she continues to embrace all sides of herself, and she begins to live life to the fullest!

Miley hits all the right notes, and she gives us country-pop vibes as she switches ensembles.

All her fans are already going wild over the track, and they’re constantly complimenting her evolution as an artist!

Miley announced the song, which is her upcoming album’s title track, on August 13 on Instagram.

Pre Order my new album #YoungerNow ! Link in bio!!! @AppleMusic @AmazonMusic. @Spotify @GooglePlayMusic A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

‘I’ve been trying to keep the secret, but I can’t hide it any longer…I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!’ she wrote.

‘I hope always to make people smile and shine a light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life, and I’m thankful every day for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THAT’S what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!’

Advertisement

Miley also hosted a #YoungerNowChallenge on social media where she invited her fans to share their childhood pics in a template that makes each photo look like the Younger Now album art. She then posted the templates on her Instagram account. Her 6th record Younger Noe is set to come out on September 29.