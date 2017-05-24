FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
miley cyrus justin bieber harry styles celine dion Nas james corden ariana grande Ava DuVernay the weeknd beyonce bryan tanaka billy ray cyrus Chris Cornell lady gaga jimmy fallon Lil Uzi Vert demi lovato katy perry nicki minaj bella hadid liam payne
Home » Music

Miley Cyrus Dedicates The Voice Performance To Ariana Grande And The Manchester Attack Victims

Andy Cooper Posted On 05/24/2017
0
0


Miley Cyrus singing MalibuSource: Social Musica - Quedeletras

After Monday night’s terrible incident at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, Miley Cyrus, alongside other stars, was quick to express her support and condolences via social media.

The 24-years old singer’s compassion was even more visible during last night’s season 12 finale of The Voice when she dedicated her performance of her new song “Malibu” to Ariana Grande and victims of the Manchester bombing.

This brutal terrorist attack claimed the lives of 22 people and Miley felt the need to say something about it, finishing her song with the message “Our hearts are with you.”

The performance follows Cyrus’ Instagram post from late Monday night when she posted a pic of her and Ariana Grande hugging.

The two artists have remained good friends since collaborating in 2015 to cover Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in support of Cyrus’ HappyHippie Foundation.

In her post, Miley wrote that she’s so sorry Ariana had to be a part of such a tragic event and expressed her sincere condolences to everyone affected by this horrific attack. In the end, she urged to stop this unnecessary war that takes more and more lives.

Harry Styles was another artist who wanted to say a few words about the tragedy. The 23-years old singer, who grew up near Manchester, talked about the attack during his Tuesday night show in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Advertisement

Although it was hard for him to be heard, due to some crazy fans, Styles explained that he would be performing a scaled-back acoustic set out of respect for the victims. He also remembered how he went to his first show in that arena and that he’s had some of his best experiences in his life in Manchester.

Post Views: 0

Read more about miley cyrus

Advertisement

You may also like
Check Out What Chrissy Teigen Was Doing During John Legend’s 2017 Billboard Music Awards Performance
05/22/2017
Did Nicki Minaj Diss Miley Cyrus At 2017 Billboard Music Awards As She Was Performing ‘Malibu’?
05/22/2017
Noah Cyrus Says Miley Cyrus Hasn’t Changed At All Despite New Music
05/21/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *