Miley Cyrus Dedicates The Voice Performance To Ariana Grande And The Manchester Attack Victims

After Monday night’s terrible incident at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, Miley Cyrus, alongside other stars, was quick to express her support and condolences via social media.

The 24-years old singer’s compassion was even more visible during last night’s season 12 finale of The Voice when she dedicated her performance of her new song “Malibu” to Ariana Grande and victims of the Manchester bombing.

This brutal terrorist attack claimed the lives of 22 people and Miley felt the need to say something about it, finishing her song with the message “Our hearts are with you.”

The performance follows Cyrus’ Instagram post from late Monday night when she posted a pic of her and Ariana Grande hugging.

The two artists have remained good friends since collaborating in 2015 to cover Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in support of Cyrus’ HappyHippie Foundation.

In her post, Miley wrote that she’s so sorry Ariana had to be a part of such a tragic event and expressed her sincere condolences to everyone affected by this horrific attack. In the end, she urged to stop this unnecessary war that takes more and more lives.

Harry Styles was another artist who wanted to say a few words about the tragedy. The 23-years old singer, who grew up near Manchester, talked about the attack during his Tuesday night show in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Although it was hard for him to be heard, due to some crazy fans, Styles explained that he would be performing a scaled-back acoustic set out of respect for the victims. He also remembered how he went to his first show in that arena and that he’s had some of his best experiences in his life in Manchester.