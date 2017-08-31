Miley Cyrus Cries For Hurricane Harvey Victims, Donates $500K

Miley Cyrus can be counted among the many celebrities who have stepped up and opened their wallets to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, naturally the subject of the hurricane came up. That’s when Miley revealed that she had made a donation to help the victims to rebuild in South Texas.

While trying to discuss the devastation and her willingness to help, Miley became a bit choked up. She revealed to Ellen that she donated $500,000.

“I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me really upset,” Miley said while holding back tears. “I couldn’t fake it. My grandma’s sitting here, my mom’s here, and I go home to my seven dogs. If I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard.”

I love that my friend @MileyCyrus stepped up for the people of #Texas and is donating half a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/IO8g7rh9zz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

Miley Cyrus made it clear that she’s more than happy to be able to help out after Hurricane Harvey. The singer talked about being empathetic to what the hurricane victims are going through and how they just lost everything.

Ellen DeGeneres praised Miley for her huge contribution and for her huge heart. The talk show host took to Instagram after the show to further praise Cyrus for her selfless donation.

It’s worth noting that Miley hasn’t stopped helping hurricane victims simply by opening up her own wallet. Like so many other celebs, she has taken to social media to ask fans to make donations as well.

Miley posted that her Happy Hippie Foundation will be accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief. Check out her post below to see how you can help.

That being said, Ellen is no slouch when it comes to charity either. While she was busy singing Miley’s praises, DeGeneres made a huge donation of her own.

In response to JJ Watt’s plea for donations to help residents of Houston and surrounding areas that were affected by storm damage and flooding, Ellen stepped up with a $1 million pledge. So far, the Houston Texans star has raised more than $7 million and the amount keeps growing.

Miley and Ellen aren’t the celebrities who have been lightening their own bank accounts to help out with the recovery efforts in Texas. In addition to JJ Watt’s fundraising, Kevin Hart also issued a challenge to fellow celebs to match his $25,000 donation.

Those who have made some of the biggest contributions to assist Hurricane Harvey cleanup and help take care of the victims include Sandra Bullock who donated $1 million as well as the Kardashians, who are coming together to give $500,000.