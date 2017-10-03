Miley Cyrus Covers Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 2, 2017. The show had a somber tone after news broke about the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but Miley and Jimmy were able to bring some humor to the evening. Miley and Jimmy played musical genre challenge where a popular song is selected, but the player must sing it in the style or genre that is randomly chosen.

The competition was tight but Miley Cyrus ultimately won with her pop rendition of Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow.

Miley’s rendition was a hit with fans on social media and some have said they enjoyed Miley’s version better than the original. You can watch as Miley and Jimmy played the Musical Genre Challenge in the video player below.

Jimmy Fallon kicked off the game with a soft rock version of Cotton Eye Joe. The selection prompted Miley to laugh, but Fallon felt comfortable with his rendition. Jimmy performed the song with a Michael McDonald flair. The audience applauded and Miley gave her praise.

Miley Cyrus was next to spin and landed on the song Ignition performed in a bluegrass style. Drawing on her country roots, Miley performed the song flawlessly and with a hillbilly twang.

The audience loved it and it looked like Miley and Jimmy were about to have a hoedown. She ended the song with a loud and resounding “Hee Haw,” much to the audience’s excitement.

Next up was Jimmy who selected the song Santeria performed as a Latin Crooner. Miley seemed surprised and the audience was on edge waiting to see how Jimmy would sing the song.

He chose to sing it in a style similar to Julio Iglesias. Jimmy was feeling the song, stood up from his chair, and delivered some long, powerful notes with a Spanish accent.

Last up was Miley again and she ended up with Bodak Yellow sung in a pop genre. Miley wasn’t intimidated and dived right into the performance.

Jimmy ended up singing a duet with her and there was no doubt that Miley proved she can sing anything she puts her mind to.

What did you think of Miley’s Bodak Yellow rendition? Do you agree with fans who say they like it better than Cardi B’s original?