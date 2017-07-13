Miley Cyrus Changed Her Style Because She Felt ‘Sexualized,’ Quotes ‘The Wise Justin Bieber’ When Talking About Drugs!

It sounds like the sudden change happened for a reason! Miley Cyrus has opened up about why she underwent a make-under for the release of her new hit single ‘Malibu.’

In the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the 24-year-old stated: ‘It became something that was expected of me. I did not want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my t*ts out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F**k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.’

She was also aware every time someone said she changed it was derogatory.

Miley then argued that change is something everybody is supposed to do, and not just once.

But even though her over the top persona that she seems to have left behind brought her a lot of hate, the singer does not regret it even a bit.

Cyrus compared her Hannah Montana days to her more recent Wrecking Ball phase and claimed that even though people were shocked to see her change so drastically, she thinks it is even stranger for her to wear makeup and a wig and be told what to wear by middle aged men as a 12-year-old.

In addition, aside from changing her style Miley also revealed she is done smoking marijuana, clarifying that it’s ‘just for now.’

‘To quote the wise Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.’ But right now I want to be clear,’ she added.

Miley also talked about her goal at this point in her career and claimed she just wants to be a good role model no matter what she is wearing.

The star ultimately wants to show people they can be themselves.

