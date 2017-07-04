Miley Cyrus Attacked ‘The Voice’ Tapings With Healthy Attitude Thanks To Liam Hemsworth

They even call her the Happy Hippie! Thanks to her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is tackling all the tapings from The Voice with a new and healthy attitude.

In case you haven’t noticed until now, Miley has undergone an important transformation since her foam finger twerking days.

Her fiance has been an incredible influence on the pop singer, and since they got back together she has started to change a lot, and it’s a good thing.

A source knows more about this transformation and about what Miley is doing on The Voice:

‘Miley is killing it on set at The Voice this season. It’s mostly because she feels like an entirely different person. She has a new focus, clarity, and energy that has everything to do with her love for Liam.’

Over the past few months, Miley has become more down to earth, and she has got a new chill vibe, even if she stopped smoking marijuana.

According to the same source is seems that she doesn;t even drink anymore!

‘Thanks to Liam’s love, support, and encouragement, Miley has gone super healthy, fully vegan, organic, and has cut off all intoxicants. Gone is the artist who sang about doing lines in the bathroom, now Miley has gone completely sober and her work on The Voice has changed for the better.’

Miley’s Instagram page used to be filled with marijuana, and now it’s packed with yoga poses and meditation songs.

Living a healthy life is paying off in more ways: her work is doing great, she is more energetic, more creative and more enthusiast. Also, her body is in the best shape it has ever been.

Last season producers of The Voice had given her an additional trailer for her to imbibe in. This season the same extra trailer is used for her to practice yoga. Isn’t it great? Nice work, Miley!