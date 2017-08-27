FREE NEWSLETTER
Miley Cyrus Apologizes To Her Father For The Infamous ‘Blurred Lines’ VMAs Performance With Robin Thicke Ahead Of This Year’s Appearance

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/27/2017
Miley Cyrus can’t be bothered with what she did in the past, but she can definitely have a laugh about it. The singer took to social media before the 2017 VMAs to share a 2013 meme with her twerking on Robin Thicke on stage at the same awards show.

The 24-year-old wanted to prove that she has a sense of humor and that she doesn’t take herself too seriously with the throwback meme that also features her dad Billy Ray added in the background.

‘Sorry, Dad…. I’ll be good tonight I promise … @vmas,’ Miley wrote alongside the pic.

Cyrus is set to perform on this year’s show as well, but we expect her to be a lot tamer considering she’s recently gone through an image change.

The star opened up about the infamous performance in 2013 and claimed she and Robin knew they were about to ‘make history.’

She went on to say that people are still talking about it and over thinking the whole thing today.

Miley did not miss the opportunity to praise her own performance even more by comparing it to Britney Spears and Madonna’s famous VMA performances in the past.

Well, rather than getting praise for her daring grinding on stage, most people were shocked and also cringed hard.

We assume for Miley Cyrus there is no such thing as negative publicity.

However we look at it, she did make history that night…in a way.

We are looking forward to seeing what she has in store for us this year.

