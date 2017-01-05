Miley Cyrus And Liam Henseorh Will Be Together “For Ever”

Things couldn’t be better between Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Advertisement

According to a report from Hollywood Life, when the singer does finally tie the knot with the Australian born actor, it will be forever.

“She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced,” a source reveals. “so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever.”

The 24-year-old entertainer said she wants to start filming more movies this year and is even open to the idea of doing a film with her 26-year-old sweetheart. She’s up for anything including a romantic comedy, according to the gossip site.

Meanwhile Miley Liam recently took time out of their busy schedule to visit the California children’s Hospital. The singer was moved to tears when one little girl by the name of Julia Davidson sang ‘Rainbow Connection.

The couple were moved to tears by the little girl’s song.

“Wow you were amazing,” Cyrus said.

The country singer turned pop diva shared lots of photos on Instagram of her visit to the hospital.

Hospital staff were equally excited about the visit judging by their posts on social media.

Advertisement

“Thank you Miley and Liam for making this day so special for the kids,” staff tweeted following the visit.