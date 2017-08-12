FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wearing Rings; But Why Haven’t They Officially Married?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/12/2017
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wearing Rings; But Why Haven’t They Officially MarriedSource: eonline.com

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were seen wearing wedding bands on their special fingers. But for now, there’s no news of a wedding. Check out why they haven’t married yet.

Miley and Liam have every reason to get married. They are madly in love, insanely happy and they have invested in wedding bands.

What is the hold up then? Maybe they are thinking that why to bother changing something that is going so smoothly.

 

 

‘Miley and Liam are happier than ever, and it has everything to do with their love,’ an insider confessed.

‘They enjoy spending time together, and their chemistry has never been better in and out of the bedroom. They are in no hurry to change the status of anything in their relationship.’

Both of them are now running with brainstorming ideas for when they do decide to set a date.

‘They have so many great ideas for wedding venues, from the beaches of Malibu to the shores of Australia, they know when the time is right they will throw an epic wedding party for their friends and family,’ the source continues.

‘But for now, their focus will be on keeping each other happy and continuing to kick ass in their careers which keeps them super busy.’

Even without all the official paperwork and joint bank accounts and everything else that comes along with marriage they are basically married anyway.

 

I ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 !!!!!!! #TeamMiley @nbcthevoice #Malibu

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

They are spending every second together, and they are rocking wedding bands out in public, so what more could we want?

Liam was seen wearing his first, and then Miley did the same shortly after.

Liam’s looks quite simple; it’s just a gold band. Miley’s has more glitz, and it also looks that it has a diamond sparkling on it.

