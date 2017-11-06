Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Got Married Six Months Ago In An ‘Intimate’ Ceremony

It seems that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are already married according to the latest report. They were reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu. Check out the exciting details.

Miley and Liam met back in 2009, secretly got married in a small Malibu ceremony, according to Australia’s NW magazine.

Price Is Right with " @chrishemsworth " & my boo @liamhemsworth ! Last night on @nbcsnl A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:43am PST

‘It was a very intimate ceremony at their house in Malibu,’ an insider told the mag. The same source also added that the alleged wedding took place ‘six months ago’ in late April.

‘I’m told only a handful of people were there and they’re still the only ones who know.’

The anonymous insider also claimed that the pair plans to keep things very private, and won’t make their reported wedding ‘public knowledge anytime soon.’

Miley and Liam ignited wedding rumors just a few days ago when they were spotted at Tybee Island in Georgia, where they filmed the movie The Last Song together.

Liam is currently filming there for his new movie called Killerman.

On November 3, the lovebirds were photographed while taking a walk and sipping on beverages.

And, there were two pieces of jewelry in the picture that caught everyone’s eye.

Both of them were wearing matching wedding bands. However, in true Miley and Liam fashion, they’ve kept quiet about their relationship.

Watch @nbcsnl tonight!!!!! Had so much fun this week with LD, all the writers/cast , and of course @maryellenmatthewsnyc 💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Miley, herself, was really shocked when she and Liam got back together after their 2013 split.

‘Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,’ she confessed, adding that they ‘kept a great friendship private’ after splitting.

But as we all know, everything happens for a reason, and Miley is happy that she and Liam took that break. She is doing really well these days and she recently confirmed that she also stopped smoking weed.

‘It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise, when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person,’ she said, adding that nowadays, ‘it feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot.’