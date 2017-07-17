Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Celebrated The National Ice Cream Day In Malibu

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted in their hometown at the Malibu Country Mart on July 16. It was the National Ice Cream Day!

The couple grabbed some ice cream, but they finished it before they headed back to the car.

After that, they were joined by Liam’s parents Leonie and Craig and by his brother Luke.

Miley looked very casual in a cool white knotted Keep It Bright One Love Rainbow t-shirt and a pair of blue Beyond Yoga Capri leggings.

She completed her look with a pair of pink pair of lavender jelly slide sandals and rainbow mirrored sunglasses.

She appeared to be hiding behind her sweatshirt a little bit but looked happy and relaxed as she strolled through the parking lot with her SO.

Speaking of which, Liam wasn’t so bad himself in a white shirt, black Under Armour shorts and laceless Converse.

He accessorized with a maroon baseball cap and aviator sunglasses!

Liam and Miley are always couple goals, but the two of them made everyone’s heart melt lots of times lately.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

He just recently gushed over Miley in an adorable bedtime picture, and he called her his angel. This proved the fact that things have never been better between the two of them.

On July 9, he was at it again, sharing an adorable black and white shot of himself and Miley lounging in bed.

My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

‘My little angel and I,’ he captioned the photo. In the picture, he looks hotter than ever with his hair slicked back and scruff on-point, while she is stunning and cute as always with no makeup and her hair in a tight ponytail.

Their fans want to know when the two will finally take things to the next level and have the wedding we’ve been waiting for since 2012! However, according to Miley’s mom, Tish, the lovebirds aren’t rushing to walk down the aisle because they are thrilled just the way they are now.