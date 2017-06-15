Miley Cyrus And Jimmy Fallon Went Undercover As Subway Singers!

It looks like Wednesday’s commute wasn’t so bad for some lucky New Yorkers. The reason is the fact that Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon decided to go undercover as subway singers at Rockefeller Center.

Nobody knew that it’s Miley Cyrus and the Tonight Show was very enthusiastic about the whole idea.

While they were wearing cowboy hats and wigs, both Miley and Fallon sang Dollo Parton’s 1973 classic Jolene!

To make things even funnier, both of them created new identities as Miley was playing Charlene and Fallon was playing Bart.

Even in Cyrus was hidden under sunglasses, the singer’s husky voice was instantly recognizable, and a few people from the subway realized who she was.

Fallon assisted her by playing the tambourine and by singing backup. The crowd got larger and larger, and they recorded the concert on their phones.

This bit was filmed for the Tonight Show takeover, and this also included performances of Malibu and Inspired.

Once she was back in the studio Cyrus talked about the first subway experience she ever had with Fallon.

‘I will always remember it. I don’t think it’s like anyone else’s first time. I don’t get a lot of first times anymore. I’ve been every kind of crazy mascot. I’ve done a lot of crazy things, as everyone knows. That wasn’t the craziest thing I’ve ever done—even a little bit—but it was definitely memorable. The most appropriately crazy!’

She admitted that she didn’t know how recognizable they would really be. It was also funny that a few people yelled at Fallon calling him Billy Ray Cyrus!

Miley laughed very hard because most of the people from the subway thought that it was her together with her dad there because they didn’t recognize Fallon.

She likes to remember the fact that people really love the classic songs such and this inspires her to do more of them.

She likes it when people re-fall in love with the songs that she has been singing for a very long time. She said that she sings her old songs so many times and when she sees what they mean to people it makes her very happy.