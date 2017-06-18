Miley Cyrus And Dolce And Gabbana Bash Each Other – D & G Claims They Don’t Care About American Activism

Miley Cyrus is brave! On Saturday, Miley criticized Dolce and Gabbana’s politics, and one of its co-founders hit back at the singer on Instagram.

This past weekend, Miley’s 23-year-old brother, Braison, walked during D & G’s fashion show in Milan.

She started off congratulating her brother but went on to criticize Dolce and Gabbana’s opinion on the idea of the proper family.

Just to fill you in on some details regarding the company’s controversies: in 2015, D and G’s co-founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, who are both gay, took a lot of heat when they criticized gay parenting and in vitro fertilization.

In their interview with Panorama magazine, they said, “we oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one. No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; life has a natural flow; some things should not be changed.”

Not long after these comments, many celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Elton John boycotted the brand; a top executive stepped down from the company; and the designers stayed out of the limelight to let the media firestorm settle down.

Dolce eventually issued an apology in Vogue.

Not only that, but the Italian fashion house dressed Melania Trump for New Year’s Eve and many anti-Trump celebrities spoke out against the legendary company.

However, the designers didn’t appear to care and responded jokingly with,”#boycottDolce&Gabbana” t-shirts as a way to mock American politics and activism.

Nevertheless, Miley appears to remember the fashion house’s controversial statements and actions.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics. But I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see.”

The Italian fashion house responded by saying they really don’t care about American politics or social media declarations.

Advertisement

They said, “we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one. We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant.” Their post went on to say, “we don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”