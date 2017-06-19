Miles Teller From Whiplash Arrested In San Diego!

Miles Teller was arrested in California yesterday! The Whiplash actor was detained by police in San Diego on the 18th of June according to Us Weekly.

In a report by the police department, the 30-year-old actor was arrested by officers around 12:25 a.m.

Teller was allegedly “showing symptoms of being intoxicated from alcohol”; he was slurring his speech, and he was stumbling from side to side with bloodshot eyes.

The man was partying with a group of guy friends according to the boys in blue, and Miles evidently got out of hand!

The report revealed Teller was initially taken to a detox center and not the police station.

However, he was unable to take care of himself and became unruly with the staff, so the police had no choice but to take him to jail.

The actor was in a holding cell for four hours before he was finally released on bail.

Despite his behavior, the charge is merely a misdemeanor which means he won’t be spending any serious time in the tank.

This isn’t the first time Miles has been in trouble. Although, it wasn’t his fault before!

As CI readers know, the performer made headlines back in December after he was involved in a terrifying car accident with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, after an Uber driver smashed into his truck.

The impact was so intense that it caused the Bronco truck to flip right over.

At the time of the accident, Miles and his girlfriend took to Twitter to release a short update on their wellbeing.

Advertisement

“I and @keleighperry are ok. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic, and the bad accident was unavoidable. This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision to put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away.”