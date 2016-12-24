Miles Teller And Keleigh Sperry Doing Fine After Car Accident

Miles Teller and his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, were involved in an accident while driving to San Fernando Valley in California. Thankfully, the pair walked out without a scratch. However, Teller, who was enraged by the other driver who caused the crash, attempted to assault the woman. Witnesses, who saw the accident, said that the “Whiplash” actor was behind the wheels of his Bronco when a female Uber driver made a bizarre left turn. The Uber driver, who was eager to get to her destination, tried to cut off Teller’s vehicle causing him to lose control.

The Bronco flipped upside down, but both the model and the “Fantastic Four” star emerged unharmed. What happened next surprised onlookers. As soon as the actor got out to the car, he started screaming at the Uber driver. After yelling at the female motorist, the frustrated Hollywood A-Lister tried to attack her.

Passersby had to rush and stop Teller from hurting the lady. In a statement issued by the Valley Traffic Division, they confirmed that the accident did indeed occur on Thursday night. They quickly cleared Mr. Teller’s name by saying he was not at fault and he was not intoxicated nor on drugs at the time of the crash.

However, the authorities declined to comment on the mini-drama that followed the accident. According to the statement, the two passengers, and the Uber were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not been released to the media.

The “Thank You for Your Service” star also shared his own statement explaining what happened: “Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable. This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away.”

Many people are unaware of two things about Teller, he s a great musician – he plays the drums, piano, and guitar and he was involved in a severe car accident in 2007. The 29-year-old Pennsylvanian was left with a neck injury and numerous scars on his face after his friend lost control of the car they were in.

The car flipped eight times, and Teller was ejected 50 feet out the window. Teller had to endure several surgeries to remove some of the scars. In a past interview, Teller confessed: “I got scars on my face. I still have two rocks in my face.”

It is great to know that the couple and the other party are fine.