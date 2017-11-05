Mila Kunis Donates Money To Planned Parenthood On Behalf Of Anti-Abortion Crusader Mike Pence

Donald Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, has a friend in Mila Kunis, and he is not even aware of it. Well, a friend is maybe too strong of a word.

Kunis recently sat down for an interview with Conan O’Brien and she explained that she has been secretly making donations to Planned Parenthood on behalf of Mr. Pence.

Note that Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are proud Democrats who supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

Aware of Pence’s tough stance on abortion and women’s right, Kunis gives the money to the nonprofit organization that provides care, and it sends a receipt to the Republican politician.

Kunis had the following to say during her special announcement: “I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so, as a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.”

She went on to say what she hopes to accomplish with her donations by saying: “Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name. I do not look at it as a prank; I look at it just as, I strongly disagree [with him], and this is my little way of showing it.”

Pence gave a speech at the March for Life event where he reiterated his views on birth control, fertility treatment, and legal abortion.

He stated: “President Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy to prevent foreign aid from funding organizations that promote or perform abortions worldwide.That is why this administration will work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and of abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to healthcare services for women across America.”

Pence went on to say: “And that is why next week, President Donald Trump will announce a Supreme Court nominee who will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our Constitution in the tradition of the late and great Justice Antonin Scalia. You know life is winning in America. And today is a celebration of that progress that we have made in this cause. You know I have long believed that a society can be judged by how we care for its most vulnerable, the aged, the infirm, the disabled, and the unborn.”

Planned Parenthood called Pence “the anti-women’s health crusader” for signing eight anti-abortion bills into law when he was governor of Indiana.