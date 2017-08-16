FREE NEWSLETTER
Lifestyle

Mila Kunis Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Ashton Kutcher And Their Family in Budapest

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/16/2017
Mila Kunis celebrated her 34th birthday with a family-filled lunch outing in Hungary. The Ukranian actress was obviously joined by her husband Ashton Kutcher and their two kids, her 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri who is now nine months.

They celebrated at the Vintage Garden Dome Bistro in Budapest on Monday.

The lovely couple posted a photo on the restaurant’s Instagram page. Kunis looked chic in a black and white embroidered blouse while Ashton kept it pretty casual in a printed button down and fitted baseball cap.

 

Na ki ünnepelte nálunk a születésnapját?🎂😉😘 #milakunis #hbdaymila #ashtonkutcher #budapest #vintagegarden #restaurant #bistro

A post shared by Vintage Garden Döme (@vintagegardenbistro) on

According to the local reports, the family has rented a home in Budapest where Mila continues to film the action-comedy flick called The Spy Who Dumped Me with Justin Theroux and Kate McKinnon.

It seems that they will stay there until September until the whole filming ends and this means that Ashton and Mila will have enough time to play tourist in the European country.

 

🌹🌸🌷🌼🌻

A post shared by Mila Kunis (@kunismilax) on

Last week, Theroux, who happened to be celebrating his 46th birthday, joined Kutcher and Kunis at the 2017 Sziget Festival in Budapest.

The trio was spotted enjoying Wiz Khalifa’s set from the venue’s scaffolding, and Jennifer Aniston’s main man even managed to snag a pic with the hip-hop artist.

Kutcher has recently spoken out after photos of his children were published online.

‘l continue to kindly ask, Please don’t post/publish photos of our kids. They haven’t chosen life in the public eye,’ he wrote on Twitter. ‘Yes, we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn’t mean we are ok with their photos being published.’

