FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian bella thorne aaron carter scott disick beyonce younes bendjima kanye west jennifer lopez meghan markle angelina jolie blac chyna kim kardashian rob kardashian adam lind prince harry brad pitt jessica simpson t.i. 21 Savage brooks laich ciara artie lange
Home » Lifestyle

Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Were Finally Photographed With Both Kids In Public

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/18/2017
0
904 Views
0


Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Were Finally Photographed With Both Kids In PublicSource: etonline.com

The famous parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made sure to keep their kids out of the public eye, but that changed this week. The whole family was photographed out and about.

They were seen attending a diving competition with their 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-month-old son Dimitri in Budapest, Hungary.

There were more outlets that picked up the photos as the couple is out for the first time with their new baby, Dimitri.

Fans are loving it anyway especially since there haven’t been any photos of little Dimitri up until now.

 

The photos eventually found their way to Instagram where fans also shared their support of finally seeing Mila and Ashton’s baby son.

Cosmopolitan was the magazine that reported on the family’s outing as the site calls it a rare public appearance as both kids were also spotted.

‘Mila and Ashton were spotted watching the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday.’

Both Wyatt and Dimitri had plush toys on hand as they spectated with their parents.

Cosmo also notes the toddler also had a pair of pink noise-canceling headphones in case she needed them during the game to block the noise.

 

Cuteness overload! 👶🙇‍♀️😍 #AshtonKutcher and #MilaKunis take their kids to a public event today for the first time!

A post shared by The Style Journal | TSJ (@thestylejournal_) on

It seems Mila and Ashton came prepared as they brought along their two young children for their first public appearance as a family of four.

This week may mark their first appearance in public with their baby boy, the two of them have been previously spotted running some errands with him in a carrier, but until now there hasn’t been any clear shot of him.

Advertisement

The whole family made headlines last month after purchasing a modest beach home near Santa Barbara. The actors seem ready to enjoy some downtime with their two kids as they invested in the ocean-front property and took a family vacation overseas.

Post Views: 904

Read more about ashton kutcher mila kunis

Advertisement

You may also like
Ashton Kutcher Responds To Rumors He’s Cheating On Wife Mila Kunis!
07/10/2017
Ashton Kutcher Addresses The Backlash After Posting “Sexist” Questions
07/08/2017
Ashton Kutcher Defends Himself After He Is Accused Of Being Sexist
07/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *