Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Were Finally Photographed With Both Kids In Public

The famous parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made sure to keep their kids out of the public eye, but that changed this week. The whole family was photographed out and about.

They were seen attending a diving competition with their 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and 7-month-old son Dimitri in Budapest, Hungary.

There were more outlets that picked up the photos as the couple is out for the first time with their new baby, Dimitri.

Fans are loving it anyway especially since there haven’t been any photos of little Dimitri up until now.

New pic: #AshtonKutcher and #MilaKunis spotted with their babies in Budapest 😍😍😍 they were seen on TV watching the World Diving Championship A post shared by Ashton, Mila and family (@kuniskutcher) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

The photos eventually found their way to Instagram where fans also shared their support of finally seeing Mila and Ashton’s baby son.

Cosmopolitan was the magazine that reported on the family’s outing as the site calls it a rare public appearance as both kids were also spotted.

‘Mila and Ashton were spotted watching the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday.’

Both Wyatt and Dimitri had plush toys on hand as they spectated with their parents.

Cosmo also notes the toddler also had a pair of pink noise-canceling headphones in case she needed them during the game to block the noise.

Cuteness overload! 👶🙇‍♀️😍 #AshtonKutcher and #MilaKunis take their kids to a public event today for the first time! A post shared by The Style Journal | TSJ (@thestylejournal_) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

It seems Mila and Ashton came prepared as they brought along their two young children for their first public appearance as a family of four.

This week may mark their first appearance in public with their baby boy, the two of them have been previously spotted running some errands with him in a carrier, but until now there hasn’t been any clear shot of him.

The whole family made headlines last month after purchasing a modest beach home near Santa Barbara. The actors seem ready to enjoy some downtime with their two kids as they invested in the ocean-front property and took a family vacation overseas.