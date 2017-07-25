Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Dumb’ And Will Get ‘Killed’ By Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson, the infamous boxing legend who once bit another man’s ear off in the ring, doesn’t think Conor is brilliant. In fact, the famous boxer thinks the UFC superstar is a “dumb**s,” for wanting to take on Floyd Mayweather Junior in a boxing match.

Mike, who is also known as “Iron Mike,” claimed that McGregor “won’t stand much of a chance” in Las Vegas on the 26th of August.

When speaking with the Pardon My Take podcast, he claimed, “McGregor is going to get killed boxing. I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about – can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McGregor put his dumb a** in a position where he’s going to get knocked out because Mayweather’s been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConnor can’t kick and grab and stuff so that he won’t stand much of a chance.”

Mike went on to say McGregor took the “biggest sucker” rules in the history of boxing, and there’s no way he’ll win.

In case you’re not up on the fighting world, Tyson’s words are unanimously agreed upon.

No one thinks Conor will beat Floyd because the match between the two fighters is a boxing competition rather than a fight where there are no rules that would allow kicking and grappling.

Mayweather is also the son of the great Floyd Mayweather Senior, who had an illustrious career.

Floyd lives, breathes, and eats boxing, and has done so since he was born.

Nevertheless, Mayweather’s 49-0 record is remarkable and it will certainly be difficult for Conor to beat Floyd at his own game.

Advertisement

Be that as it may, McGregor will still walk away with at least $75 million following the fight, but he could be embarrassed by a brutal loss. Do our readers think he can win? Let us know in the comment section.