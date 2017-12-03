FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
donald trump serena williams alex rodriguez aly raisman alexis ohanian gabby douglas Ayesha Curry venus williams khloe kardashian cristiano ronaldo lamar odom ciara lebron james carlos correa caitlyn jenner Blake Griffin tiger woods russell wilson o.j. simpson kendall jenner kylie jenner nikki bella travis scott
Home » Sports

Mike Tyson Confesses That Racism Played A Huge Role In His 1992 Rape Conviction – Watch The Video

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/03/2017
2
757 Views
1


Mike Tyson Confesses That Racism Played A Huge Role In His 1992 Rape Conviction - Watch The VideoSource: bet.com

Back in February 1992, an Indianapolis jury found Mike Tyson guilty of raping beauty pageant contestant named Desiree Washington. This whole thing resulted in the fact that he got sentenced to six years in prison.

Tyson was released on parole after serving just under three years.

 

For the following years, the boxing legend maintained his absolute innocence of that alleged crime and it seems that things are the same these days as well.

There is a preview clip of an all-new episode of OBJECTified this Sunday night (8 p.m. ET on Fox News) that has Iron Mike discussing the situation all over again.

In the footage, we can see Tyson telling the show’s host and TMZ founder, Harvey Levin, that racism definitely played a role in his rape conviction more than 25 years ago.

 

Nice surprise… Melanie Brown came to visit the final show at MGM Grand Hotel Las Vegas last night.

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on

After calling Washington ‘a really disturbed person’ who was looking for revenge after he kicked her out of a hotel room, Tyson reasoned that he was unconvincing to the jury ‘because look at it … I’m Black; I’m big, I’m strong. It’s all stereotype.’

Advertisement

When asked if he passes his then-plight off as racism, Tyson said, ‘exactly.’ It will be pretty interesting to watch the all-new episode of OBJECTified this Sunday night (8 p.m. ET on Fox News).

Post Views: 757

Read more about Mike Tyson

Advertisement

You may also like
T.I. Films PSA On Fake Rape Accusations Following Nelly’s Arrest: ‘It’s Time To Stop Being Victims!’
10/09/2017
Conor McGregor Hits Back At Tyson And Say’s He’s The “New Don King”
07/26/2017
Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Dumb’ And Will Get ‘Killed’ By Floyd Mayweather
07/25/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Matt
12/03/2017 at 2:13 pm
Reply

Yeah, he “confesses” racism had something to do with it 😉 This ‘writer’ needs to look up that word. He IS a rapist and look at this pic, he has a picture of a convicted MURDERER on his wall. Stop thinking people are innocent just because you are a fan of theirs. Headline SHOULD say “Tyson CLAIMS Racism Had A Huge Role In His Rape Conviction”.


EricaWynn
12/03/2017 at 9:43 am
Reply

I believe him.Because this chick was on her “friend ” and decided to frame a well-known boxer who had turned her down. As a survival of childhood sexual abuse and two rape attempts, I was so disgusted with her trying to be famous who had tried to sleep with a celebrity. God,is there that anything that anyone would do to become famous?


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *