Mike Tyson Confesses That Racism Played A Huge Role In His 1992 Rape Conviction – Watch The Video

Back in February 1992, an Indianapolis jury found Mike Tyson guilty of raping beauty pageant contestant named Desiree Washington. This whole thing resulted in the fact that he got sentenced to six years in prison.
Tyson was released on parole after serving just under three years.
For the following years, the boxing legend maintained his absolute innocence of that alleged crime and it seems that things are the same these days as well.
There is a preview clip of an all-new episode of OBJECTified this Sunday night (8 p.m. ET on Fox News) that has Iron Mike discussing the situation all over again.
In the footage, we can see Tyson telling the show’s host and TMZ founder, Harvey Levin, that racism definitely played a role in his rape conviction more than 25 years ago.
After calling Washington ‘a really disturbed person’ who was looking for revenge after he kicked her out of a hotel room, Tyson reasoned that he was unconvincing to the jury ‘because look at it … I’m Black; I’m big, I’m strong. It’s all stereotype.’
When asked if he passes his then-plight off as racism, Tyson said, ‘exactly.’ It will be pretty interesting to watch the all-new episode of OBJECTified this Sunday night (8 p.m. ET on Fox News).
