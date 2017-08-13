Mike Tindall Says Meghan Markle Will Do Just Fine As A Member Of The Royal Family

Mike Tindall thinks Meghan would be a perfect addition to the royal family! The former rugby player, who wed Harry’s cousin Zara back in 2011, was the first member of the household to speak out on the relationship between Harry and Markle. Mike thinks Meghan will do just fine when dealing with the prestigious family!

He explained, “It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It’s obviously nerve-racking. But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life, so I’m sure she will get through it. She will be fine.”

“As long as they are both happy that’s all that you can ask for. She’ll do absolutely fine.”

Tindall hasn’t met the actress yet but said he is excited to meet her.

He even previously admitted he’s a big fan of the show, Suits, and won’t be afraid to ask her for spoilers.

He added, “I’m obviously a big Suits fan. It’s an excellent show. I will try and get the inside scoop on it.”

As CI readers know, Markle and Harry went to Africa earlier in the month for a safari vacation as a part of her 36th birthday.

A source said to The Sun at the time, “Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time. He’s made the trip unbelievably romantic. They intend to go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp in the wilderness while under the stars.”

The destination is coincidentally the same location where Prince William proposed to Kate seven years ago. Harry has been vocal about his love for the region, saying, “I feel more like myself than anywhere in the world.”