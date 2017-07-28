Mike Shinoda From Linkin Park Announces Worldwide Memorial For Chester Bennington

If you’re a Linkin Park fan, don’t worry, every enthusiast will get their chance to pay tribute to the death of Chester Bennington. As CI readers know, just over a week ago, Chester took his own life. He was 41-years-old.

The legendary singer hung himself in his house just a few days before their plan to embark on an international tour titled, One More Light.

In the wake of his sudden death, Mike Shinoda – the rapper in the group – announced a huge list of public memorials organized by fans all over the globe.

Not only will there be several public memorials for the deceased singer, but Linkin Park also created a suicide prevention site that seeks to help those who are on edge.

He added, “Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Just a few hours beforehand, Chester’s wife, Talinda Bennington released a heartfelt statement to E! News reflecting on her loss as well as her family’s loss.

It started, “One week ago, I lost my soul mate, and my children lost their hero—their father. We had a fairytale life, and now it has turned into a sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

On Monday, Chester’s bandmates, Rob, Brad, Dave, Joe, and Mike, released a statement on their Facebook expressing their grief for the loss of their long-time collaborator and friend.

In case you’re out of the loop, Linkin Park formed their band in 1996 and went on to international success in 2000 with the release of their album, Hybrid Theory. They’ve sold over 70 million records worldwide and have won two Grammy awards.