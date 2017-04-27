Mike Myers Reveals Another Austin Powers Film May Be In The Works

Fourteen years after the release of the last Austin Powers’ film, Mike Myers revealed he would be more than happy to add another installment to the famous series.

Advertisement

The actor, 53, played the film’s title role as well as his nemesis Dr. Evil and Fat Bastard.

He discussed the franchise with The Hollywood Reporter in honor of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’s 20th anniversary.

He said to the magazine, “I would love to do another, but you just have to see.”

Jay Roach, who held creative control as director for the first three films, said an addition to the franchise had been an ongoing topic of discussion between him and Mike for years.

He continued, “we have also always said we don’t want to do it unless we came up with something that lived up to the concepts in our mind. Until Mike feels like he has a concept that earns a fourth, it won’t happen. But if it did, we have all agreed that we would be delighted to back into it.”

Mike Myers and Jay Roach didn’t share any more details on what the fourth film would entail, but the franchise is known for its star-studded cast featuring several celebrities and famous performers.

The first three films included A-listers like Elizabeth Hurley, Will Ferrell, Beyoncé, Seth Green, Heather Graham, Rob Lowe, Britney Spears, Tom Cruise, Nathan Lane, Katie Couric, Michael York, Michael Caine, Fred Savage, and Verne Troyer.

The actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter his inspiration for the legendary films was his father who passed away in 1991.

Advertisement

He explained that his father played a key role in the development of his comedy and exposed the actor to famous performers and characters like James Bond, Peter Sellers, The Beatles and Peter Cook.