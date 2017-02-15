Mika Brzezinski Says Kellyanne Conway Is Banned From MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’

Kellyanne Conway, who is Donald Trump’s counselor, is no longer a credible spokesperson for the administration, according to various media experts. The pollster has hurt her standing with the press by making a long list of erroneous statements. After CNN refused to have her on Jake Tapper’s State of the Union, MSNBC’s Morning Joe has opted not to book Conway for future shows because of her so-called tenuous relationship with the truth. Co-host Mika Brzezinski made the announcement on Wednesday’s edition of the popular program.

Is this the beginning of a larger backlash against Conway, who was once well regarded and appreciated by journalists on cable news television? Only time will provide a clear answer, but it is starting to look like a rejection. Brzezinski explained “We know for a fact that she tries to book herself on this show. I won’t do it because I don’t believe in fake news, or information that is not true. Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something’s askew, off or incorrect.”

The co-host of the show, Joe Scarborough, also added: “She’s out of the loop. She’s in none of the key meetings. … [It’s] bad that a spokesperson in the White House actually goes out and makes things up.”

Conway’s greatest hits in the past month include labeling some of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s lies as “alternative facts.” She also described the Bowling Green Massacre, a terrorist attack that has never occurred. Hours before National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn was fired, the mother of four was on TV saying that he had Trump’s full confidence.

Mrs. Conway’s profile has risen in recent months; she is often parodied on comedy shows like Saturday Night Live.