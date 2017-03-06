Mika Brzezinski Dumps Donald Trump: His ‘Presidency Is Fake And Failed’

Mika Brzezinski is leaving the Donald Trump train, and there is no looking back for her. The co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe was always more supportive of the 45th U.S. president than most of her liberal counterparts.

Advertisement

However, his behavior over the weekend has changed all of this.

Brzezinski made her feelings clear on the Monday edition of the morning program.

It is a known fact, Mr. Trump watches a lot of cable news television, and despite his public posturing, Morning Joe is still among his favorite shows.

Co-host Joe Scarborough came out on Sunday and called the president “crazy” for pushing a new conspiracy to a massive scale.

Mr. Trump, who was marred by controversy over his alleged ties to Russia, tried to change the subject Saturday, but he created more problems for his administration.

The former reality star claimed that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during the 2016 election.

There is one problem with this theory, even F.B.I director James Comey came out to say that the president is wrong and that Obama had no involvement in any Trump Tower wiretap.

Instead of walking back the erroneous statement, Trump pushed his aides to defend his claims and asked Congress to launch an investigation into the Obama administration.

All of this cacophony is not good for the country and first and foremost for the president’s agenda.

Brzezinski explained: “I had hope and an open mind and I have lost hope completely and my mind is closed. This presidency is fake and failed.”

She added: “I don’t know how anybody can defend this president – even if it’s their job.”

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how long the Morning Joe co-hosts can keep up their opposition to Trump.