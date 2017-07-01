Mika Brzezinski Claims Melania Trump Is Sick Of ‘Worst Job In The Country’ And Might Leave Trump Soon!

But the First Lady still defended her marriage, saying the TV host does not know her. Mika Brzezinski has drawn Melania Trump into her feud with President Donald Trump.

During an interview with InStyle, Brzezinsky implied that Melania wants out of her marriage with the POTUS.

However, the model and First Lady fired back, denying the two of them were close.

As some may already be aware, Donald Trump shocked Brzezinksi and her TV co-host, Joe Scarborough, when he tweeted that he doesn’t watch their MSNBC show.

Trump called her ‘low I.Q. Crazy Mika’ and he co-host ‘Psycho Joe.’

In addition he also stated that Mika is bleeding from her face from a bad facelift.

They have been fighting ever since and now the woman even went so far as to involve Melania as well.

Brzezinski claimed that she knows Melania even though they have not been taking in recent months.

She went on to state that her gut feeling tells her the woman is not going to put up with the marriage any longer.

According to her gut, Melania is only doing the worst job in the country for the sake of her son Barron.

‘I am just telling you, Melania has got the worst job in the country and I do not think she wants do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, but that’s it.’

Melania soon issued a statement, saying that it’s sad how people use her family to try and further their agenda.

