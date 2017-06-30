Mika Brzezinski Claims Donald Trump Attempted To Blackmail Her With National Inquirer Story

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are sparring with Donald Trump at a rate never seen before! It’s possibly even worse than Donald’s feud with Rosie O’Donnell.

The pair – who hosts the morning show Good Morning Joe – accused the president of threatening them with a National Enquirer report regarding their relationship.

Brzezinski, 50, and Scarborough, 54, alleged that the President threatened to leak a negative news story to the gossip publication if they didn’t say sorry to him for all of the negative coverage on their show.

The talk show hosts said, “this year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the President to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.”

Brzezinski added that “it’s blackmail,” and according to her, White House staff were calling close friends and children and trying to conjure up some story about them to take it to the press.

The National Enquirer responded to all of these allegations today.

The Chief content officer of the magazine’s parent company, American Media, Dylan Howard, said they never called the morning show hosts and never spoke with White House staff regarding any stories.

They have absolutely no involvement in any of the things that were mentioned.

Howard went on to say that at the beginning of June, the Enquirer reported a story between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, which is a truth that no one disputes.

The tweet that started it all was when Donald said that the morning show hosts wanted to join him at Mar-A-Lago and the president claimed Mika was “bleeding from a facelift.”

After Donald had gone on to claim he had been contacted by Joe and Mika in the past, Scarborough declared, “Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months. Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?”