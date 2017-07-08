Migos Were Kicked Off A Delta Flight And Their Manager Claims It Was Because Of Racial Profiling!

Uh Oh! The rap trio Migos was kicked off of a Delta Flight on Friday from Atlanta, Georgia, to Des Moines, Iowa when they were on their way to a concert. Their manager is claiming that the airline “racially profiled” the group members, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff after the plane went back to the gate to remove them.

TMZ first reported the news yesterday, with their manager coming out to say the members were in first class and Takeoff’s bag was on the ground and not in the overhead bin.

And what happened exactly?

Well, Delta has a slightly different version of the story.

The airline claimed the group was removed from the plane because they refused instructions to buckle their seatbelts as well as put away their carry-on items in the overhead bins.

Migos posted a video shortly after on their Instagram showing them onboard a new flight that they booked solely to themselves.

They wrote, “RIGHT IS RIGHT WRONG IS WRONG. Thanks, @delta For Making It YOUR job to get US to our concert On TIME!!! W H O L E P L A N E.”

RIGHT IS RIGHT WRONG IS WRONG Thanks @delta For Making It YOUR job to get US to our concert On TIME!!! W H O L E P L A N E ✈️ A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

They released a statement claiming that they had to rebook a new flight to get to their destination in time.

And how did the rap trio explain their actions?

Their manager insisted that what happened was they didn’t follow the instructions because “they were asleep.”

This comes just a day after a flight attendant smashed a bottle of wine over a customer’s head. Apparently, the customer was assaulting flight attendants as well as trying to open the door to the plane while they were in the air. Delta has had a rough week with their passengers. What do our readers think? Was it racial profiling or was the rap group being belligerent?