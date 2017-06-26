Migos And Chris Brown Face Off After Joe Budden Confrontation At BET Awards – Could There Be Drama Surrounding Karrueche Tran?

The BET Awards definitely brought out all of the stars this weekend. The night was filled was great performances but it wouldn’t be a good night without a load of juicy drama. In a weird and unexpected confrontation, the rap group Migos, “Love and Hip Hop” alum Joe Budden, and Chris Brown almost came to blows and the entire situation was caught on camera.

The actual awards ceremony went off without a hitch. Migos and Chris Brown performed as scheduled.

It wasn’t until after the show that things got heated. In an interview with a popular hip-hop website, Joe Budden was visibly annoyed with DJ Akademik’s interaction with Migos. The ex-reality star ultimately walked out during the interview and Migos did not take it lightly.

Joe Budden has made it very clear that he doesn’t like or respect new age rappers. The group clearly felt disrespected and stood up to walk towards Budden, who decided to walk away.

Later in the night, Chris Brown and Migos were both leaving an after party where Brown premiered a new music video. Apparently, someone in Brown’s crew bumped into Quavo, Karrueche Tran’s new boyfriend.

Things got heated and a few punches were thrown, but security was called and escorted both camps away. Chris was ready for whatever came his way but the pop singer is trying his best to keep his hands clean in order to stay clear of the law.

Insiders said that the situation was already intense because Brown automatically has ill will towards anyone who is dating his ex-girlfriend Karrueche. It seemed like the members of Brown’s camp intentionally wanted to start something with the Migos crew.

In the videos that were released, Chris Brown is seen standing calmly by a white car while Migos is being escorted out of the area. Luckily, Karrueche was somewhere safe and far away from the drama.