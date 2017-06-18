Mick Jagger’s Brother Chris Say’s It May Be Time For The Rolling Stones Singer To Stop Having Kids

Mick Jagger’s brother said the singer’s most recent child might be his last! Chris Jagger stated in an interview with the Sunday Mirror that Mick might pack it in and stop having kids.

As CI readers know, The Rolling Stones singer recently had a child with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick in December.

Although Chris said Mick was a “great dad” in the interview, he revealed he would be getting the “snip” to stop any more babies.

He said, “but whatever you say about my brother he’s very good with kids. He’s a really good father. All his kids love him.”

Jagger has eight children with five women. The oldest is Karis, 46, followed by Jade, 45.

He also has Elizabeth, 33, James, 33, Georgia, 25, and Gabriel, 20.

Other than his newborn, his youngest child is Lucas who is just 18-years-old.

We found out that Mick took his latest love, Melanie, 29, to the island of Mustique for a romantic holiday with their new baby.

Despite the history of Jagger’s playboy past, Melanie doesn’t think she is just another notch on the singer’s belt.

Melanie said, “I definitely don’t think myself as a “baby mama.”

She claimed, “yes, I’m not married to the father of my child. But I am in a great, wonderful relationship with him.”

All is well with the Jagger family, with Mick getting ready to go on tour in September and Chris performing in his own band.

However, there are some things that bother Chris about the modern generation.

The brother of the Rolling Stones frontman offered a bit of social commentary, arguing, “people are just on their phones. They don’t enjoy it anymore. I just want to rock out. There was one time I had to tell someone, ‘It’s a rock and roll gig, piss off. I’m going to dance.” Unfortunately Mick won’t be attending any of his brother’s shows this year, but when he does show up, “he always likes to have a jam.”