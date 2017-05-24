Michelle Williams Tries To Kill Brandy And Sir The Baptist Gossip With Stunning Photo Shoot

Michelle Williams debuted a new look on social media just days after rumors started swirling around claiming that she briefly dated Brandy’s new man, Sir the Baptist.

The former Destiny’s Child member might just become one of the classiest Instagram models if she keeps this up.

This week, the “We Break the Dawn” singer shared a stunning photoshoot she did in California and was brave enough to use the silly hashtag #poormichelle to show the world that she is unbothered by the mockeries and meanness.

In one picture, “The Color Purple” actress rocked a striped suit with a matching clutch.

Williams dazzled in colorful pants and blazer which she tossed on her shoulders to reveal a stunning criss-cross bra and fabulous abs.

The “Steal Away to Jesus” artist showed off in colorful skirts and leather dresses. The transformation took place in and out, according to a message that accompanied the pictures.

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on May 19, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland’s bandmate wrote that she is now happy and has found inner peace with the grace of God and went on to say: “It took me about two years to get to this place of PEACE and JOY.I just wanna continue to encourage you. You’re not alone!! We do have a responsibility too……my responsibility is to guard this peace and joy by setting BOUNDARIES!!!! Everyday is NOT gonna be peaches n cream but I can definitely make sure that my surroundings keep me thriving!!! I encourage you to do the same!”

The diva then revealed: “A little more transformation to go with my restoration! I see your true colors shining through and that’s why I love you!” I love @ottdubai’s designs! Full of color! Thank you @stylistjbolin for telling me to put it on and work! LOL! ”

She jokingly stated that she regrets some of her past fashion choices. Williams shared: “If I knew then what I know now.”

Miss Williams also thanked her new trainers for helping her stay in shape.

She explained: “I have to show love to my new trainers! They are fitness champions.They have made sure my meal plans are great and I’m literally seeing my body transform.”

The wind didn't want me to be great….or another perspective is that it was natures fan for my hair to look fabulous! Hope your Tuesday has been a good one! 💕 A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on May 2, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Meanwhile, some sources claimed that Sir the Baptist, who is now with Brandy, previously dated Williams.

A few weeks ago, Williams shared a cute picture where she was chilling in the studio with the hip-hop and R&B artist.

She wrote in the caption: “I didn’t mean to take over his studio session but I’m his #SouthernBelle! We’ll see how he acts when he goes on tour. You know dudes be out here reckless!”

Williams has deleted all pictures and mentions of Sir the Baptist on her page.

Both Williams and Brandy collaborated with Sir the Baptist on his debut album, “Saint or Sinner.”