Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Make Things Official With Cute PDA Pictures

Love is in the air for Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson and here are the sweet PDA pictures to prove it.

Fans are often baffled about learning that Williams is dating a man named Chad Johnson.

The singer’s new boyfriend should not be confused with former American football wide receiver Chad Ochocinco or The Bachelorette’s Chad Johnson.

As stated above, Johnson is a youth pastor who has worked as the chaplain for the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and the Steelers.

Williams’ beau recently did an interview where he explained what his job consists of.

He told SB Nation that he holds prayers with the players and their family members.

Johnson also leads “Bible studies, pre-game and post-game prayer, morning devotions and couples counseling.”

Mr. Johnson said: “Anything as it relates to their personal life. We are doing life together. I am walking with them. I do not want anyone to feel excluded. I meet people where they are at.”

The religious man went on to reveal while most of the athletes are wealthy and live lavish lives; they are struggling with many personal issues.

With that out of the way, back to Williams’ beautiful love affair.

….. A post shared by C H A D J O H N S O N (@chadjohnson77) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

A few days ago, the Destiny’s Child’s artist gave a few hints that she was seeing Mr. Johnson with one picture.

This weekend, the singer and songwriter returned to social media where she made it official – she is off the market.

Beyoncé’s close friend posted one adorable photo where she is seen sharing a sweet hug with her man and captioned it: “You see it above ground and in the open, but we have been building underneath and in silence. The tallest structures are built on the deepest foundations! #joytheworldcanttakeaway (I’m here for it).”

Williams also uploaded a photo where she is holding her hair while on a boat and used the following funny caption: “Ladies hold your man down …. and sometimes your weave too!!”

Ladies hold your man down …. and sometimes your weave too!! 😂😂🙆🏽 A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Fans love the pair together.

One said: “Girlllllllll rule number one, use all the pins you can to hold down your weaves /wigs. Number two, my future husband will have to hold me down because I cannot swim.”

Another added: “Hen Jesus says yes nobody can say no…now this is what you call a couple.”

A last one wrote: “That is right! Keep folk out yo’ business! We are all celebrities in God’s eyes the way I see it; and we all have the same ups, downs, struggles, victories, valley and mountain top experiences. You guys are a beautiful couple and may God continue to bless you guys.”

They are indeed a beautiful couple.