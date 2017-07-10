Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Are Dating – Adorable Photos Make Tina Knowles And Fans Smile

Michelle Williams is dating Chad Johnson, and Tina Knowles has few things to say about the matter.

For the record, the former Destiny’s Child singer is not in a relationship with Chad Ochocinco.

Earlier today, via Instagram, Williams revealed her new man with an adorable picture where they are seen on a boat.

The photo was taken as Mr. Johnson was celebrating his 40th birthday.

However, the captions have many people thinking that the pair got engaged during the birthday bash.

The man of God wrote underneath the snapshot: “She is special!!! And in her words …… “I am all the way here for it!” #40for40.”

Miss Williams shared: “Unexpected, Unannounced, Unbelievable. #HIM.”

It has been confirmed that Johnson, a youth pastor, is employed as the official chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before working with the Steelers, he served as chaplain for the Arizona Cardinals.

An NFL chaplain is paid to perform numerous religious services for the team and their relatives.

He also hosts Bible studies, pre-game and post-game prayer, morning devotions, and fellowship meetings with families, according to the team’s website.

Williams’ friend and ex DC singer, LeToya Luckett, caught wind of the news and posted a congratulatory message.

The actress said: “And there it is. *drops mic* God bless y’all.”

Beyonce’s mother, Tina, had an epic reaction.

The “Change the World” singer recently spoke to PEOPLE and said she has been unlucky in love.

She confessed: “I have not had any luck this year. It has been a couple of years since I have been in a really serious relationship. Every now and then, you might think you are coming up on a winner, and then it does not work ou. It is like, am I now falling in that percentage of women who could possibly be single for the rest of their life because of their career or what they do? And I do not want that.”

The “Sun Will Shine Again” artist went on to reveal what she was looking for in her future spouse.

She shared: “I need a grown man. Somebody who is focused. Somebody who is working. Somebody who is loving life. Somebody who is strong. A charmer, I am human. I do not bite.”

Williams also claimed she was not in a rush to become a mother.

She stated: “I am not sure about children. People say that answer will change whenever I fall in love, but I do not have baby names or anything like that…I love children. I think they are beautiful, but I do not know. My womb is not tickling for children.”

Fans are beyond thrilled for Williams.