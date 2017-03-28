Michelle Pfeiffer Is Ready To Make Her Hollywood Comeback

Michelle Pfeiffer has kept a low profile lately, but the 58-years old actress seems ready to return to the spotlight, as she made her comeback to Hollywood by appearing on the cover of Interview’s April issue, where she spoke about her life decisions.

She recently revealed that she never lost her passion for acting, but she became so picky that she was unhireable.

The Grease 2 actress thought about her kids’ schedule before taking any role, so, for this specific reason, her last appearance on screen was in 2013’s The Family, but she definitely has no regrets, even if time just went on without her.

The actress spoke a lot about her love for acting, one that never disappeared, despite her absence.

She said that she was lucky enough to know what was her passion at a young age, being so blessed. Some people spend a whole life trying to figure out what their true passion is, but she knew it right away.

Still, Michelle Pfeiffer didn’t always see herself as an actress. Born in Orange County, Southern California, the entertainment business was far from her reach, so she didn’t have much of a social life at a young age, preferring to stay home and watch old movies on television.

However, this is where her love for acting started.

Pfeiffer worked as a cashier at a supermarket before shining in movies like Scarface or many others, but it didn’t take long before the job made her frustrated and she searched for a career that brought her more purpose.

At the beginning of her acting career, Michelle Pfeiffer had big doubts if she could be successful because she didn’t have any formal training but somehow found the courage to do it. Even now she admits that she works pretty instinctively.