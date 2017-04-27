Michelle Obama Will Not Run For President In 2020 – Donald Trump Has One Less Problem

Michelle Obama will not run for office. Supporters around the country have been buzzing for months about a potential Obama candidacy in 2020 to challenge President Donald Trump; they will have to find someone else.

After the devastating Hillary Clinton loss in 2016 against Mr. Trump, liberals started focusing on figures with enough name recognition to beat the real estate mogul when he goes up for reelection.

Mrs. Obama was always on top of that list for several reasons. First, she is one of the most popular members of the political class.

Second, she is an icon for so many people in this country. A third and final point here, the mother of two is a phenomenal speaker who can articulate a positive vision of what it means to be an American in contrast with the negativity being thrown around left and right at this moment.

During a speech at the America Institute of Architecture convention in Orlando, the former first lady said she “wouldn’t ask my children to do this again.”

Politics is a tough business and Obama is well aware of that. She also explained in the past decade folks who did not like their policies turned her into “the devil” and because of that kind of environment she prefers to work from outside to bring change.

Moreover, she is really enjoying life outside of the White House and the return to a sense of normalcy that she had craved for during the family’s foray into national politics.

Mrs. Obama explained: “It’s good to get out of the house. (It’s been) so far so good — it hasn’t been that long since we left … it’s good to not have the weight of the world upon your shoulders.”

Democrats commenting online are slightly disappointed with her decision not seek office but respect her choice.

Mr. Trump now has one less problem to worry about at night.