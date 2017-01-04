Michelle Obama Will Get $20 Million To Write Memoir

It is claimed that the Obamas are getting ready to seriously cash in after leaving the White House, according to a new report. An insider claimed Michelle Obama is being approached by several publishers to ink a deal valued at more than $20 Million. It is also believed that President Barack Obama will earn between $15 to $18 Million for a new book. In case you are wondering why the first lady is set to make more money than the current leader of the free world – she is more popular than he is.

Advertisement

Another reason why the wife of the commander-in-chief is getting a bigger payday is that it would be her first memoir compared to Mr. Obama, who has penned two very successful memoirs – “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father.” Those two books helped launch Obama’s political career and made him a multimillionaire. According to the source, Mrs. Obama is expected to share all the juicy details in her memoir about her eight White House years.

There are rumors that there is a real bidding war going between high-profile publishers hoping to land two of the most famous figures in American history. The Wall Street Journal wrote: “Michelle Obama’s talents as a memoirist are so far untested, but with a 59 percent approval rating…she is one of the most well-liked figures in American public life. As publishers prepare to compete for a slew of political memoirs, all eyes are on the president and first lady.”

Both books should be out in the upcoming months and according to political experts, here are some of the topics that will be tackled by the husband and wife duo.

Readers would love to know what were Mrs. Obama’s impressions after meeting Melania Trump. What does she truly think of first daughter, Ivanka Trump? Moreover, are the rumors true that Malia Obama is a wild child? How did the Obamas react after she was pictured in a pair of tiny shorts at Lollapalooza and after being photographed smoking weed? A New York publisher explained: “We know there is no love lost, but we need to hear that in the president’s words, or directly from the first lady, and in her own candid words.”

The publisher added: “We want to hear what the president’s true reaction was when Benghazi happened, when he first learned about Mrs. Clinton’s secret email server, and how he felt about Mrs. Clinton’s failed candidacy, and his true feeling about Donald Trump – all of that needs to be told in no uncertain terms, because that’s what the public – the book buyers – are interested in hearing.”

Advertisement

As for Mr. Obama, here is what the world would love to know from him. Did he make peace with Bill and Hillary Clinton after the bitter 2008 election? Will you be buying Michelle and Barack Obama’s memoirs?