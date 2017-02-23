Michelle Obama Spotted At SoulCycle After Getting Slammed By David A. Clarke Jr

Michelle Obama was seen looking fit as she emerged from a SoulCycle and rushed to awaiting SUVs.

The photos of the former first lady showing her toned figure surfaced after news broke that she was slammed by Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.

Thursday afternoon, Mrs. Obama was pictured in a simple black t-shirt and matching tights in Washington DC.

Instead of sneakers, the lady from Southside opted for a pair of Nike flip flops. To be incognito, Mrs. Obama wore a dark baseball cap and shades.

While photographers were snapping away, Barack Obama’s wife walked very fast to a small envoy of Secret Service cars waiting for her.

The SUVs drove Mrs. Obama presumably to the $4.3 million home she is renting, which is in the same neighborhood as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

The Obamas picked the stunning mansion to stay in DC where their youngest daughter, Sasha, is attending high school.

Seeing Mrs. Obama coming from a SoulCycle is not surprising because she has often professed her love for the fitness company.

In the spring of 2016, she said: “I love it when my girls join me for a little SoulCycle. We all are in the dark, moving to the beat on the bikes. We love it.”

The family recently enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado where Malia was seen partying with children of billionaires.

Earlier today the very controversial David Clarke took to Twitter to slam former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Clarke, who is one the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump, posted a photo of himself wearing a bizarre a T-shirt that depicts the president standing aboard a Trump-branded military tank as an eagle flies, flag waves, and an explosion erupts behind him.

In the caption he wrote: “Michelle Obama said she was never proud of her country til they elected her husband POTUS. I’ve never been prouder since we got rid of him.”

This is the first time the mom of two was spotted in the nation’s capital since leaving the White House.