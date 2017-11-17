FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Politics

Michelle Obama Speaks On Sexual Assault Allegations: Men Cannot Be “Bystanders”

Todd Malm Posted On 11/17/2017
Michelle ObamaSource: SaintHeron.com

Michelle Obama is taking a stand. The former FLOTUS said that American men all over the nation need to join the fight against sexual misconduct.

During a speech on Thursday night in Connecticut, Obama divulged on the cascade of sexual misconduct allegations against a litany of men including, James Toback, Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck, Louis C.K., David Blaine, Ed Westwick, and many others.

Michelle said it “truly sickens” her to become aware of the severity of assault and harassment which women face in the workplace and the private sphere every day.

She claimed, “that all of us women know has been out there, that there is an ugliness there.” She added that “if we want young women to be strong and have voices” and stand up for themselves, then there is “serious work we have to do.”

The former FLOTUS added men must play a part in the defense of women; they “cannot be innocent bystanders and complacent.”

Obama spoke on her privilege, by adding she was “one of the lucky ones” who was loved and nurtured by her parents.

However, she stated “young women and girls” are in danger every day, and it’s “a common existence for women and girls in this country.”

Additionally, Obama spoke on how to live in the current Trump administration – the administration widely criticized by the mainstream media and celebrities. Michelle gave good advice; she stated, “focus on what you can control and be a good person every day.” She even told the crowd not to “tweet nasty stuff.”

