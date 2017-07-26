FREE NEWSLETTER
Politics

Michelle Obama Says People Can’t Get Past The Color Of Her Skin

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/26/2017
Michelle ObamaSource: AOL.com

Michelle Obama appeared at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado on July 25th, and the former First Lady opened up regarding her experiences with racism. When the CEO of the company, Lauren Casteel, asked her about what pieces of “falling glass” hurt the most after she shattered the “glass ceiling of race” during her eight years in the White House, Michelle had an eloquent response.

She said, “The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut. Knowing that after eight years of working hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

During the sit-down, the wife of former President Barack Obama reflected on being called an “ape” during his 8-year administration.

She remarked, “Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut. We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”

Evidently, Obama is the kind of woman who doesn’t give up, because her career has been illustrious so far, and the public can’t get enough of her.

As for what Michelle is up to lately, the former civil servant revealed that neither herself or Barack plan to seek public office again.

However, they will stay involved in public service.

She said, “the people in this country are universally good, kind, honest, and decent.”

Obama went on, “Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.” And while the former First Lady had an in-depth conversation regarding life as a black woman, she managed to stay away from discussing the current administration.

