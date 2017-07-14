Michelle Obama Rocks $20,000 Worth Of Bling To The ESPY’s

Michelle Obama looked fantastic at the 2017 ESPY’s. At the 25th annual awards ceremony, the former first lady of the United States wore a Cushnie et Ochs dress and over $20,000 worth of jewelry! Obama, who is 53-years-old and 5’11”, sported two Hearts on Fire rings to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Timothy Shriver for his mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Her first diamond ring, which has four rows of sparkling rocks, is worth around $10,999 USD.

The second ring she wore is an 18-karat white gold double band, and it can be bought for $9,500.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver knew that when we give others a chance to fulfill their greatest potential, we all win.‬ It was an honor to celebrate her legacy and stand with these incredible @SpecialOlympics athletes tonight at @espn's ESPYs. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Michelle, who is a mother of two daughters, Malia, and Sasha, who are 19 and 16 respectively, rocked her bling with her Cushnie et Ochs midi dress which was a long-sleeve black frock with an asymmetrical neckline.

Michelle, who just got back from a vacation with Barack and her family, wore her straightened hair parted to the side.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines 💕💕 A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

As for her lips, she had natural-looking makeup with a very subtle pink lipstick.

While Michelle was presenting the biggest award of the evening to Shriver, the crowd gave her a standing ovation, and she said, “I am here tonight to honor a remarkable woman. A woman who believed everyone has something to contribute and everyone deserves to push themselves to find out what they’re made of and to compete and win. She knew that when we give others a chance to fulfill our greatest potential, we all win.”

As CI readers know, Michelle and Barack went on a vacation to Necker Island and Palm Springs for two weeks back in May. The pair was spotted hanging out with billionaire entrepreneur, Richard Branson, on his own island. The couple went on to spend a full month on a Polynesian island where Barack worked on his memoirs.