Michelle Obama Blasts Donald Trump For Rolling Back Healthy Lunch Program

As a mother of two, Michelle Obama knows that sometimes it is nearly impossible to get children to eat broccoli and Brussels sprouts which is why she came out swinging after Donald Trump for attacking and rolling back the healthy lunch program she launched when she was the first lady of United States of America.

When Barack Obama was president, Michelle was mostly known for one thing – her passion and dedication to get America’s youths healthy.

To achieve that goal, Sacha and Malia’s mother created several initiatives including the famous or infamous Let’s Move! that was bashed by Republicans like Sarah Palin.

With the help of celebrities like Beyonce, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Curry, the Chicagoan promoted her signature public health campaign which aimed at eliminating childhood obesity.

However, with a stroke of a pen, Trump has rolled back the initiative – a decision that has infuriated Mrs. Obama.

The former FLOTUS was a guest at the annual summit of the Partnership for a Healthier America, and she tore into POTUS.

She said: “We gotta make sure we don’t let anybody take us back. This is where you really have to look at motives, you know. You have to stop and think, why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you? And why is that a partisan issue? Why would that be political? What is going on?”

She called parents, especially mothers, to take a stand against Trump for his decision to feed their children crap.

She said: “Moms, think about this.I don’t care what state you live in. Take me out of the equation; like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap.”

Mrs. Obama also bashed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue who said the school lunch rollbacks were needed because students did not like the idea of eating healthy and nutritious meals.

Obama said: “That to me is one of the most ridiculous things that we talk about in this movement — ‘the kids aren’t happy.Well you know what? Kids don’t like math either. What are we gonna do, stop teaching math?”

Online commenters, even a few pro-Trump people, agree that it was a dumb decision by POTUS and his team to touch that program.