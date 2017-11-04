Michelle Duggar Seemingly Confirms That Jill And Derick Dillard Are Feuding With Jinger And Jeremy Vuolo

The Duggar family is seemingly locked in a family feud. Michelle Duggar all but confirmed that Jill and Dereck Dillard are fighting with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. Why are the family members not getting along?

According to In Touch Weekly, Michelle posted a cryptic message on her blog that talked about jealousy and bitterness. She didn’t call anyone out by name, but the mother-of-19 admonished her readers to dispel bitterness and choose joy instead. Fans were quick to speculate that Michelle was talking about members of her own family who are jealous of each other’s rise to fame and have become bitter towards one other.

We had such a great time at our friend's place the other day @farmlandadventures Thanks for having us out! #feedingcows #hayride #pettingzoo #cornmaze #ponyrides #familytime A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The Hollywood Gossip reports that the feud between Jill and Jinger sparked after the former stopped following her sister on social media. Fans are always on top of things when it comes to the Duggar family, and they immediately noticed when Jill was no longer following Jinger or her husband on Instagram.

This might not seem like a big deal to most people, but the Duggars place a lot of value on their social media interactions. After all, they aren’t even allowed Instagram or Twitter accounts until they are engaged.

Together is my favorite place to be 💙 @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Jinger perhaps puts the most importance on social media because she moved away from the rest of the family when she married Vuolo. The couple currently resides in Texas and Jinger uses social media as a means of communicating and sharing with her family. Jill, meanwhile, follows a grand total of nine different Instagram accounts, most of which are her family. She also uses social media when she and her husband are off doing missionary work.

The social media problem, of course, doesn’t mean that Jill and Jinger are feuding. If they are fighting, then it might have something to do with Jill’s recent pregnancy announcement, which launched her and her husband back into the spotlight.

This could be why Michelle felt the need to talk about jealousy and bitterness in her new blog post, though we won’t know for sure until more information is revealed.

Although nothing has been announced, a new season of Counting On is set to premiere in 2018 according to Jeremy Vuolo’s family.