Michael Strahan’s Replacement Ryan Seacrest Is Failing Kelly Ripa On ‘Live’ As She Deals With ‘Fire Island’ Drama – Can Andy Cohen Help?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/12/2017
Kelly Ripa Michael Strahan

About a year ago, Kelly Ripa found herself in a messy situation after Michael Strahan abruptly left “Live!” Well, according to Nielsen, Mrs. Ripa is in a tight spot again.

In April, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, premiered a new reality series on Logo called “Fire Island.”

The concept was relatively simple, a group of gay men – Brandon, Cheyenne, Jorge, Justin, Khasan, and Patrick – enjoy a summer at a lavish beachfront house on Fire Island.

The clan is filmed as they search for love, face temptation, and get in massive brawls. Many members of the LGBTQ community came out swinging after the series was announced.

Activists slammed Ripa for focusing on all the clichés of the LGBTQ community instead of going deeper and tackling topics like HIV, marriage equality, and LGBTQ rights.

Logo replied with an official statement without addressing the concerns of the activists and decided to air the series.

According to reports, the ratings were far lower from what the network hoped for, and Ripa has allegedly called on BFF, Andy Cohen, for help.

A source said: “Kelly and her husband are the producers of Logo’s TV’s reality show set on ‘Fire Island.’ It follows around a bunch of young, b****y gay men as they are looking for love. But the ratings have been a disaster, and now Kelly needs help.”

The spy added: “Her gay BFF, Andy Cohen, is the genius behind the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, and he can fix even the worst shows. The problem is that there is no one to root for on Kelly’s show. They are all coming across as people you wouldn’t want to be friends with.”

“Fire Island” ended last week and it appears that it will not be renewed.

Ripa has also seen a decline in ratings on her syndicated morning talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”

According to numbers released by Nielsen via Radar, former “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest is unable to do what Strahan was good at – bring eyeballs.

A source told the publication: “The re-named daytime talk show declined a whopping 12 percent in TV ratings from the series’ week 1 to week 2. According to national Nielsen rating numbers, Live! has dropped a staggering 25 [percent] for May 2017 sweeps ratings as compared to last May 2016 when Strahan was still co-host,” Radar Online reports.

Some fans are now saying Ripa should have begged Anderson Cooper, Fred Savage or Jerry O’Connell to become her co-chair.

What can Ripa do to boost ratings? Do you think Seacrest was the best replacement for Strahan?

