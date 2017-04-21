Michael Strahan’s Game Show ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Lands Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, And Rachael Ray For Season 2

Michael Strahan and an extensive list of celebrities including Aaron Rodgers, Tom Bergeron, Cam Newton, and Rachael Ray will be appearing on the same show – “The $100,000 Pyramid” season 2.

ABC has confirmed that Strahan’s hit show, “The $100,000 Pyramid,” will return in June and it will feature an impressive lineup of stars and big name athletes.

The summer game show pits two celebrities and their partners in a race against the clock to fight to make it to the winner’s circle and win the impressive amount of $100,000.

The word association game is not only hosted by the “Good Morning America” co-host, but he also produces it along with Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.

The Alphabet Network issued a roaring press release announcing the return of Strahan’s solo gig.

A portion of the statement read: “The $100,000 Pyramid returns for its second season on ABC. Hosted by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan, this iconic game show once again features an all-star cast of celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country to compete against each other with hopes of making it to the winner’s circle and taking home the ultimate prize of $100,000.”

As mentioned above the full celebrity cast lineup for season two of “The $100,000 Pyramid” will make Oprah, Kelly Ripa, and Megyn Kelly envious.

Carolina Panthers’ Newton will take on Brandon Marshall from The New York Giants. David Arquette will be battling RuPaul for the big prize.

As for Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, who recently dumped Olivia Munn, he will go face-to-face with ESPN’s Erin Andrews.

Leslie Jones from “Saturday Night Live” and the “Ghostbusters” movie will be up against LL Cool J and later on Willie Garson.

Taye Diggs will duke it out against actress Jenna Fischer. Tom Bergeron from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” will take on Jennifer Nettles.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” will premiere on June 11 at 10 PM on ABC, will you be watching?