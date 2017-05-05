Michael Strahan’s Exit From ‘Live’ Hurt Kelly Ripa – As Ryan Seacrest Settles In, She Opens Up

Michael Strahan’s departure from “LIVE” was disappointing to Kelly Ripa, according to a new interview with the Washington Post.

One year after Strahan left Ripa and moved to “Good Morning America,” Ryan Seacrest was selected to be the co-chair of the morning talk show.

To mark the hiring of the former “American Idol” host, Ripa sat down with the publication where she opened up about how she felt upon learning that Strahan had decided to abruptly exit, she also explained why she fights every day to bring ratings for the show.

Ripa said she was disappointed with the way things was handled when Strahan dropped his bombshell in the spring of 2016 – which is why she took a few days off to refocus and recalibrate.

Ripa shared: “Everybody at a certain point in their career, or even in their lives, has felt left out of major decisions and major conversations. I think that was the reason that people really responded to it the way they did — because it’s so much a part of everybody’s life at some point.”

She added that she has a team that depends on her doing her job and that has always been her primary focus.

Ripa said: “I was just trying to steady this family. I was trying to just be like: ‘Okay, the ship got turned around. We’re going to turn it back around and keep going on course.'”

The former “All My Children” actress said that some fans are surprised when they meet her in the streets or a store, and she is not flashing her usual smile.

She confessed that while she is a naturally happy and outgoing person, there is a time and place for everything – including her bubbly personality.

She explained: “That’s the thing that I think is funny, when people are like: ‘You have a cushy job. You couldn’t possibly have any problems.’ Trust me, they don’t take your humanity away just because you work on TV,” Ripa said. “I’m mindful that I’m not the only person that works here. This is a group. And you have to take care of the group. This show is bigger than just me.”

Strahan spoke to People magazine in the past and explained that he was no longer friends with Ripa by the time he left the gabfest.