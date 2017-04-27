Michael Strahan’s Departure From Live! Lost Him Millions Of Dollars!

Although Michael Strahan decided to leave Live! for his own personal reasons maybe he should have thought about it more because his departure robbed him of a lot of money!

Advertisement

Was he is such a hurry to get away from Kelly Ripa that he didn’t realize the amount of cash he was running from?

As it turns out, Kelly Ripa is entirely fine without a replacement for Strahan and we are not surprised at all! Not only is the show doing better than ever with the new guest co-host format, but Live! with Kelly is also endorsed by many well-known brands that fill Ripa’s pockets!

According to an insider on the set of Live! “Since Michael left ‘Live!’ to join ‘Good Morning America’ full-time, he’s not getting endorsement deals shilling for such brands as Metamucil, Dr. Pepper and Right Guard.”

It means that if he stayed, he could have pocketed the same amount of money Kelly is right as we speak!

Considering the fact that Ripa is not subject to the rules of ABC News, she’s been enjoying the extra millions without any problems! Are we really surprised that she is yet to choose a permanent co-host on the morning show?

There is no need! Live! With Kelly has been registering high ratings for the past few months, which means that the audience really enjoys the temporary co-hosts.

With that being said Michael Strahan may have quit the show without a second thought, which in this case would have been very necessary.

Do you think Michael Strahan regrets not staying to cash in all that Live! millions?

Advertisement

Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment down below!