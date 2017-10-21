Michael Strahan Wants To Make Peace With Former ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Can we talk? It appears that is what Michael Strahan is telling former Live co-host, Kelly Ripa, according to a new publication.

Fans of the morning talk show remember how the beautiful friendship between Strahan and Ripa came to a crashing end.

In 2014, he became a regular contributor on the ABC morning television show, Good Morning America.

From 2012 to 2016, Ripa and the former defensive end were the cutest TV husband and wife.

Five days per week, they made American laugh with their jokes, silly costumes and wild faux fights about wine, movies, and their guests.

The ratings were fantastic, ABC was pleased — but in the spring of 2016, Ripa was blindsided when Mr. Strahan abruptly left Live! with Kelly and Michael for another ABC morning television show, GMA.

What followed were constant shading and dissing.

The media mogul said he and Ripa stopped talking before he exited and the program and added: “Toward the end of it all, we did not really communicate that much. I kinda looked at it like, ‘It was what it was.’ I come from a business where you have to collaborate. The show was going well? We are all winning. That is all that matters to me.”

A source told Straight Shuter that Strahan is looking forward to having a sit-down and make peace with Ripa.

The person added that the former athlete would love to be friends with Ripa again.

An insider claimed: “Michael is 100% behind meeting with Kelly and clearing the air. These two were TV-husband-and-wife for many years and to go from seeing someone five days a week to having zero contact makes no sense to him.”

The tipster shared: “Through mutual friends, Michael has made it clear that he would love to set up drinks or a private meeting with Kelly, but she is having none of it. This girl can hold a grudge, and it looks like she will never forgive Michael for leaving her show.”

In a recent interview, Ripa continued to throw shade at her ex-co-chair by saying: “In a sense that it started a greater conversation about communication, consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace. And since we are honest, I do not consider this just a workplace; this is my second home. This is a place that I devoted myself to, not just because of our loyal viewers, but because of all of the producers and the crew who work on this show. We have an incredible team, and we are devoted to one another. We are family.”

Those two should kiss and make up on live TV; it would be a ratings boom.