Michael Strahan Talks To 2017 Miss USA Kara McCullough About Controversial Health Care Answer

Michael Strahan grilled Miss USA Kara McCullough who made headlines and history Sunday night.

McCullough, Miss District of Columbia, was more or less declared the winner of the pageant before it even started because it is hard to compete against a nuclear scientist.

Indeed, the 25-year-old beauty, who holds a degree in chemistry and concentration in radiochemistry, is currently employed as a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

With that impressive résumé, she quickly became the favorite to win, and she had millions of people on social media on her side, rooting for her – until she was asked a question about health care.

Sitting down with Mr. Strahan on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, McCullough was offered the chance elaborate on her controversial response.

Asked by Julianne Hough at the time if affordable health care for all Americans is a right or a privilege, the stunning scientist shocked most of her backers with the following answer: “I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege.”

She added: “As a government employee, I am granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs. So, therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

Strahan asked if she stood by her original answer, she changed her tune and said she wants people all over the world to have health care.

Miss McCullough told Strahan: “I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right. I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide.”

During the question-and-answer portion of the competition, Miss District of Columbia also sparked outrage by saying that she was not really a feminist and insisted that she is an equalist who believes that men and women are equal in the workplace.