Michael Strahan Talks Horrific Football Injuries: I ‘Lost A Little Bit Of My Pinky’

In his long and successful NFL career, Michael Strahan suffered many injuries. Now, the Good Morning America host confessed that not only has he injured his pinky but actually lost a small part of it!

‘I had a little accident. Lost a little bit of my pinky,’ Strahan told his fellow GMA co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

The 45-year-old retired sportsman took a break from his show gig after his injury, but he is not ‘Ok and glad to be back.’

‘A guy before just said, ‘Michael, we pinky swear.’ Or something like that. There is going to be a lot of jokes for a while,’ the man realized.

As fans of the former Live! co-host may be aware, Michael suffered many injuries in his career, most of which occurred to his hands.

Last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda took to social media to share a picture that showed Strahan bending his ring finger in an unusual way.

We sat next to Strahan.

He is THE BEST.

Also, thanks to football,

his fingers do THIS. pic.twitter.com/uJGPBj55M0 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 23, 2016

Back in 2009, the former NFL star talked about his injured hands saying that his fingers don’t really line up.

The athlete confessed that it was all because of grabbing people on the field.

He would just snap some of his digits back but keep going.

‘You don’t go out of a football game because of a finger, they would laugh at you,’ Strahan said.

‘I pretty much smashed all my fingernails between the helmets,’ he added, revealing that one of the most painful things he’s ever been through was when he burned a hole in his fingernail to release the pressure so the blood could come out.