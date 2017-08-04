FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Sports

Michael Strahan Reveals What Caused His Shocking Finger Injury During Self-Video

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/04/2017
Michael Strahan explained how he managed to lose part of his pinky and admitted it could have been a lot worse! The Good Morning America co-host took to social media to post a video today, thanking his fans for the well wishes.

Then, he admitted that the injury was, in fact, new and not a result of his long career as a football player.

Apparently, the man lost a bit of his finger this week while working on his cars.

‘I guess I’m not a mechanic, LOL. I just won’t mess with the cars in the way that I was because if you do, you might lose a piece of your digit. You gotta be positive about everything,’ he said in the self-video.

The TV personality then proceeded to flash his bandaged digit while trying to impersonate Mike Myers’ character Dr. Evil in Austin Powers, saying: ‘One million dollars!’

Although it looked a bit gruesome, the star assured fans he is already healing, noting that 15 years in the NFL never brought him such an injury, but now he was just reckless.

Before signing off, Strahan showed his other pinky which looked completely bent.

‘If you think that pinky is bad, look at that one. So, my hands are jacked up anyway. It just adds to the allure. Holla!’

On Tuesday, following his injury, the man was mysteriously absent from GMA but was quick to return the next day with jokes about his freak accident.

Michael Strahan is not the first TV star to injure their hands.

Both Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres have shared stories on-air about accidentally wounding their fingers.

The latter even joked that she ended up in the emergency room after two glasses of wine, while Fallon suffered a painful and disgusting accident called ‘finger avulsion.’

Don’t look it up! You have been warned!

